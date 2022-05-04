STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 vehicle theft gang members, five scrap dealers arrested

Four members of an inter-state vehicle theft gang and five scrap dealers were nabbed by Kesinga police of Kalahandi on Monday.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Four members of an inter-state vehicle theft gang and five scrap dealers were nabbed by Kesinga police of Kalahandi on Monday. However, two other accused managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. As per the modus operandi, the scrap dealers would purchase and sell the parts of the vehicles stolen by the gang. 

Police sources said, on a fateful night, a night patrolling team nabbed four members of the gang when they were planning a dacoity in the State Bank branch of Utkella, during a raid. Two other members fled the spot. Iron rods, swords and lathis were seized from a Bolero vehicle used by the gang members.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in at least 11 cases under Kesinga, Bhawanipatna sadar, Kegaon, Junagarh and Koraput Town police stations. They also spilled the beans about their link with three scrap dealers of Bhawanipatna and Bolangir who helped them dispose of the stolen vehicles. These dealers purchased scrap materials of four-wheelers and transported to other states for sale.

Those arrested include Gajendra Kumar of Karlapada, Kita Majhi of SaktinagarPada of Bhawnaipatna, Tankadhar Bisi of Ghugurpala and Nepal Majhi of Amtha of Kalahandi district while the scrap dealers have been identified as Md Ibrar Khan of Fasad village, Biiswajit Rohidas of Chandanbhati, both in Balangir, Surendra Meher,  Arshad Ahamad of Bhawanipatna Sambhu Durga. 

Police seized 10 stolen motorbikes, a Bolero MAX pickup, an iron cutter machine, three mobile handsets and other things from their hideout. The two absconding accused will be nabbed soon, said police.

