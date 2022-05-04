STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Miscreants open fire at 3 in State Capital, 2 injured  

Miscreants opened fire at the owner and staff of a jewellery shop and stabbed another person in two separate incidents in the Capital city within a span of less than 12 hours.

Published: 04th May 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Miscreants opened fire at the owner and staff of a jewellery shop and stabbed another person in two separate incidents in the Capital city within a span of less than 12 hours. The owner of Durga Devi Jewellers in Samantarapur and his salesman sustained injuries after three motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at them at around 10 pm on Monday while they were returning home after closing down the shop.

The salesman suffered a bullet injury on his leg. The miscreants snatched a bag from the victims after firing at them and fled the spot. There were no valuables in the bag though. The injured staff was admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and have formed four teams to apprehend the miscreants.
In another incident, one Dipak Raul of Bhanjanagar area in Ganjam was also attacked by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near CRP square early on Tuesday. 

The miscreants stabbed Raul with a sharp weapon and snatched a mobile phone and `500 from him while he was coming from Baramunda bus stand at around 4 am. A police team is probing the matter, while the victim is under treatment at a city hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miscreants opened fire jewellery Shop Stabbed
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp