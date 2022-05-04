Miscreants open fire at 3 in State Capital, 2 injured  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Miscreants opened fire at the owner and staff of a jewellery shop and stabbed another person in two separate incidents in the Capital city within a span of less than 12 hours. The owner of Durga Devi Jewellers in Samantarapur and his salesman sustained injuries after three motorcycle-borne miscreants opened fire at them at around 10 pm on Monday while they were returning home after closing down the shop.

The salesman suffered a bullet injury on his leg. The miscreants snatched a bag from the victims after firing at them and fled the spot. There were no valuables in the bag though. The injured staff was admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and have formed four teams to apprehend the miscreants.

In another incident, one Dipak Raul of Bhanjanagar area in Ganjam was also attacked by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near CRP square early on Tuesday.

The miscreants stabbed Raul with a sharp weapon and snatched a mobile phone and `500 from him while he was coming from Baramunda bus stand at around 4 am. A police team is probing the matter, while the victim is under treatment at a city hospital.