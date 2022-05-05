Cop jumps into Balimela river to save teacher’s life from drowning

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Orkel police station is being praised for showing exemplary bravery by risking his life to save a man from drowning in the Balimela river.

Forty-year-old ASI Ajit Sarangi on Tuesday jumped from the Orkel-Chitapari bridge, nearly 10 feet above the water, and rescued a teacher, identified as Mukunda Madhi, who leaped into the river to commit suicide.

Madhi (42) is posted as a teacher in Niliguda Colony School in Kudumulguma under Chitrakonda block. Due to some family dispute, he tried to end his life by jumping into Balimela river at around 12.30 pm. Locals saw Madhi plunging into the river from the bridge and informed the police.

Sarangi, who was on duty, rushed to the spot and without any hesitation, dived into the river. He rescued Madhi and brought him out of the water alive. The teacher was immediately taken to Balimela primary health centre and his family members were informed. After preliminary treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

The incident created a buzz in the area with many complimenting the ASI for his courageous act. Apart from locals, senior police officers praised Sarangi for saving the teacher’s life.