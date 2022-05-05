STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cop jumps into Balimela river to save teacher’s life from drowning

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Orkel police station is being praised for showing exemplary bravery by risking his life to save a man from drowning in Balimela river.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

ASI Ajit Sarangi coming out of water after rescuing the teacher. (Photo | EPS)

ASI Ajit Sarangi coming out of water after rescuing the teacher. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Orkel police station is being praised for showing exemplary bravery by risking his life to save a man from drowning in the Balimela river.

Forty-year-old ASI Ajit Sarangi on Tuesday jumped from the Orkel-Chitapari bridge, nearly 10 feet above the water, and rescued a teacher, identified as Mukunda Madhi, who leaped into the river to commit suicide.

Madhi (42) is posted as a teacher in Niliguda Colony School in Kudumulguma under Chitrakonda block. Due to some family dispute, he tried to end his life by jumping into Balimela river at around 12.30 pm. Locals saw Madhi plunging into the river from the bridge and informed the police.

Sarangi, who was on duty, rushed to the spot and without any hesitation, dived into the river. He rescued Madhi and brought him out of the water alive. The teacher was immediately taken to Balimela primary health centre and his family members were informed. After preliminary treatment, he was discharged from the hospital. 

The incident created a buzz in the area with many complimenting the ASI for his courageous act. Apart from locals, senior police officers praised Sarangi for saving the teacher’s life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sub-inspector bravery drowning Balimela river Orkel-Chitapari bridge
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp