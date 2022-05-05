Cyclone picture to be clear after May 7

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The IMD on Wednesday confirmed the formation of a low-pressure system south of the Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood around Friday, which is very likely to intensify into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours and move in the north-westward direction. However, if it will take the shape of a cyclone or not - a clear picture will emerge after the next few days, the national weather forecaster said.

“The further path of the system can be ascertained once it intensifies into low pressure. The ongoing thunderstorm activity in the State will reduce from Saturday onwards under the influence of the system,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Director of the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA University Sarat Sahu said though more clarity regarding the path and intensity will emerge on May 7, it is likely to take the form of a cyclonic storm considering the current conditions like the sea surface temperature. The system is expected to have an influence over north coastal Odisha, he added.

Private weather forecaster Skymet also said, “Growing genesis potential is pointing towards tropical cyclone formation over the Bay of Bengal. Elevated probabilities of cyclogenesis suggest further up-gradation of the category of storm as it will travel over warm waters of the ocean under favourable environmental conditions. The longer the stay, the more are the chances for this weather system to sustain incremental growth over the next few days.”

There is a marked increase in the frequency of tropical storms between April and May, it added. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has indicated the system will cross West Bengal coast around May 13.

Majority of the storms in the last decade during this month have headed for Bangladesh and struck Chittagong frequently. However, the last three years have defied this trend and targeted the Indian coastline. Fani ripped through the Odisha coast on May 3, 2019, causing massive devastation in the State, while Amphan super cyclone hit West Bengal on May 20, 2020, and very severe cyclonic storm Yaas made landfall in Odisha the very next year on May 26, 2021.

Govt asks people not to resort to panic buying

The State government on Wednesday urged people not to resort to panic buying in view of a possible cyclonic storm next week. Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain said there is enough stock of all kinds of food items and other essentials in the market and appealed to people not to buy and stock essential items unnecessarily


