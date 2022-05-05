Five of family hurt in LPG cylinder blast in Nath Sahi village

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Five members of a family including a two-year-old kid have been injured, two of them critically, after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Nath Sahi village under Jajpur Sadar police limits on Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as Dija Kundu, wife Bijuli Kundu, daughter Manjulata Kundu, son-in-law Narayana Chandra Sahu and granddaughter Laly. Sources said Manjulata was preparing dinner for the family in the kitchen when the cylinder exploded on Tuesday night.

The fire then spread to all rooms and soon engulfed all areas in the house injuring all the family members. The explosion was so loud that people in the neighbourhood rushed to the spot and rescued five of them with severe burn injuries.

They were immediately admitted to the district headquarters hospital. As Manjulata and her kid had sustained nearly 80 percent burns they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. They continue to be critical, hospital sources said.

On being informed, Jajpur Sadar police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Police suspect, there was leakage from the cylinder that led to the fire and explosion. Further investigation is underway.