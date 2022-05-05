Man killed over ‘sorcery’ in Chheratangar village , culprit surrenders

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 23-year-old man Kande Jamuda of Chheratangar village under Thakurmunda police station surrendered before the police after killing a 65-year-old Sambhu Lohar of the same village suspecting him of practising sorcery. Lohar was a blacksmith by profession.

Police said, after prolonged illness and treatment of his parents when they did not recover, Jamuda thought it to be the impact of sorcery by Sambhu Lohar. In a fit of rage, on Wednesday morning, Jamuda went to Lohar’s house with an axe and asked Lohar to sharpen it. As soon as the sharpening was done, Jamuda hit Lohar’s neck with the axe and killed him.

After committing the crime, he went to Thakurmunda police station and surrendered. An FIR has been filed by Shatrughan Lohar, son of the deceased. IIC Premoda Nayak along with a scientific team from Baripada rushed to the spot and seized the body. The accused has been sent to court and remanded in judicial custody.