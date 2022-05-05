STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thunderstorm hits normal life in many pockets of Jeypore

As per reports, a whirlwind accompanied by thundershowers continued  for over two hours in Jeypore, Borrigumma and Kotpad.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:01 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Thundershowers on Tuesday threw life our of gear in many pockets of Jeypore. While trees and electric poles were uprooted, the fury of nature damaged houses and standing crops. Power connection was snapped for hours in all the affected areas.

People stayed indoors as trees at the roadsides, reserve forest areas of Kundra, Jeypore and Borrigumma fell while branches kept flying in air.  

Power connection was not restored in many places till the report was filed. The rains and gusty wind damaged standing rabi crops in Dhanpur, Umuri, Akmba, Badajuena, Solapa, Kusmi, Jayanntigiri, Bariniput , Pujariput and Tankua. 

Kotpad, recorded the highest rainfall of 76 mm in the last 24 hours. “We have asked the tehsildars to assess and submit damage reports of houses and crops so that assistance can be provided to the affected people,” informed district emergency officer GJ Tripathy.

Comments

