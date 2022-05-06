Fake liquor racket busted, 7 arrested

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Excise officials busted a fake liquor racket at Deulbandh within Town police limits and arrested seven persons in this connection on Thursday. The accused are Santosh Gupta (42), Rabi Kumar (27), Rampreet Yadav (36), Ramji Yadav (34), Mithilesh Yadav (42), Rajesh Mohanty (46) and Dilip Sing (26). Huge quantities of sealed liquor bottles, empty bottles and excise adhesive labels were seized from their possession

Sources said the accused mixed water in original foreign liquor bottles and sold those at market price to dhabas along the highway and in remote areas. On a tip-off, excise officials first conducted a raid in Deulbandh area and arrested two persons with huge quantities of empty liquor bottles, caps and adhesive labels. Basing on the statements of the arrested duo, the officials carried out raids in Jharsuguda and Bargarh and nabbed another five persons.

Excise inspector Annapurna Rath said empty liquor bottles, caps and adhesive labels were being supplied from Deulbandh. Mixing of water in original liquor bottles was being done in Bargarh and Jharsuguda. The fake liquor racket was operating for the last around two years.

Diarrhoea deaths alleged in Seragada

Berhampur: Three persons have allegedly died of diarrhoea in Seragada of Ganjam since last Friday. Besides, over 100 persons have been affected by diarrhoea in Thuruburai, Baisipola, Khasapa and Ramchandrapur village. However, ADMO Dr R Jagadish Patnaik denied any death due to diarrhoea but admitted that the disease has spread in Seragada. A health team is visiting the affected villages to treat patients.