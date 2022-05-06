Odisha readies action plan to face possible cyclone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a clear picture is yet to emerge about the weather system in the Bay of Bengal, the State government on Thursday started preparations to face any eventuality including a cyclone by keeping action plans ready for possible evacuation, and asked the district authorities to spruce up cyclone shelters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will be able to predict the cyclone only after the low pressure is formed on Friday evening, but the government has kept all agencies ready to deal with any situation, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena told mediapersons here.

Besides having a video conference with 18 district collectors, the SRC had a meeting with officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Services and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. The SRC said that 17 NDRF, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 175 teams of the Fire Services are on high alert and ready to be deployed for rescue and rehabilitation operations in case of a cyclone.

The SRC also urged people not to resort to panic buying as in the case of a summer cyclone chances of a floods are very low and the supply line will not be disrupted. He said instructions have been given for strict enforcement activities against hoarding. The collectors have been directed to prepare an action plan and submit it by tomorrow evening.

Moreover, all cyclone and flood shelters should be checked by the local BDO/tehsildar to ensure that water supply, functional toilet, generators, inflatable tower lights, mechanical cutters and other equipment are available, he said. Besides, the collectors have been asked to identify all safe shelter buildings and ensure they are geo-tagged. Pucca school buildings/public buildings in the vulnerable areas will also be identified as temporary shelters as per requirement.

A team of three officials, two male and one woman, such as ASHA/anganwadi workers, lady teachers/lady constables and the home guards will be kept in charge of the shelters. Jena has asked the collectors to complete the exercise by May 6.