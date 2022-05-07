Odisha: Tantrik rapes woman for 79 days to fix marriage

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A witch doctor (tantrik) of Bhograi block allegedly raped a married woman for 79 days on the pretext of solving her marital dispute. The shocking incident came to light after the victim, a resident of Raibania area in the district, lodged an FIR with police on Friday accusing her husband and in-laws of forcing her to keep sexual relations with the tantrik, identified as SK Toraff, to fix her marital discord.

A native of Kakhara village in Balasore’s Bhograi, Toraff used to practise sorcery in Bainchdiha village within Moroda police limits in Mayurbhanj district. The accused are the woman’s husband Nilamani Jena, his father Purnachandra, his mother Gita Rani and his younger brother Suryamani. They belong to Nilamani village in Chamargaon within Raibania police limits. The victim has a two-year-old son.

As per the complaint, the victim married Nilamani on June 22, 2017, and her parents fulfilled all demands made by her husband’s family. After around six months of their marriage, marital problems surfaced between the couple. Several meetings were held between the two families to solve the dispute but to no avail.

Subsequently, the woman’s in-laws started to torture her. She requested her husband to intervene but the latter reportedly refused to state that he won’t disregard the wishes of his parents. Gita Rani later took the victim and her son to Bainchdiha village to meet Toraff who she claimed would solve all her problems.

Toraff said if the woman fulfilled his demands and stay with him for some months, then the marital dispute between the couple would be solved. Despite the victim’s opposition, Gita Rani left her and her son at Toraff’s place. The woman alleged that the tantrik raped her during her stay there for more than 79 days.

On April 28, she managed to find the tantrik’s cellphone in his absence and texted her parents about her plight. Her parents immediately took help from Moroda police and rescued her from Toraff’s house the same day.

Based on the woman’s FIR, police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against her husband, in-laws and the tantrik. Police said a medical examination of the victim will be conducted in the hospital and after investigation, those found guilty will be arrested.