Online exam demand: VSSUT students withdraw protest

The students said, while examination of the 3rd and 5th semester was earlier scheduled to be held in January, the courses of the two odd semesters were already completed in December last.

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, who were demanding conduct of odd semesters online withdrew their protest after being assured of postponement of examination on Friday.

On Thursday, students staged dharna for more than 24 hours at the main gate of the institution demanding the university authorities to conduct the 3rd and 5th-semester examinations, which were pending since January, through online mode. 

Subsequently, the classes for 4th and 6th semester began and the examinations for these two even semesters were conducted from April 17 to April 30. In the meantime, VSSUT authorities announced to hold the pending examination of the 3rd and 5th semester from May 6. Though the courses for the 3rd semester and 5th semester were completed 5 months back, the varsity gave the students only 5 days to appear for the examination, they alleged. 

Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT Banshidhar Majhi said, “The students called off their agitation after they were assured that 3rd and 5th-semester examinations would be held in July instead of May. However, it would be held in physical mode.”

