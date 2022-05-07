STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UNDP to assist Odisha state government in waste management

Steps will be taken improve the working conditions and also create additional livelihood opportunities for the waste pickers and Mission Shakti self help groups. 

Published: 07th May 2022

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is set to partner with the State government for strengthening urban waste management system and recycling dry waste for commercial use.

The agency will provide hand-holding and technical support for running waste processing units (wealth centres) and setting up downstream facilities with private investment for value addition in recyclable dry waste including plastic waste. 

An MoU to this effect was signed between the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department Secretary G Mathivathanan and UNDP country head Shoko Noda in presence of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Friday.

As per the agreement, the urban department and UNDP  will work together for capacity building and skill enhancement, including digital skills, of community partners associated with dry waste management at the waste processing units. Steps will be taken to improve the working conditions and also create additional livelihood opportunities for the waste pickers and Mission Shakti self-help groups. 

