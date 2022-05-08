Deep into debt-trap, mother-son duo ends life

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Unable to repay long-standing loans, a woman and her son ended life allegedly by consuming poison in Jhimidipeta village in Rayagada district on Saturday. Sources said, the 55-year-old G.Rajani and her son G.Somesh (22) were left alone after her husband died five years ago and daughter got married two years back.

For a livelihood, Rajani used to sell foodstuff and other essentials to truck drivers but her son was often found drunk and allegedly indulged in gambling.

It was during her daughter’s marriage that Rajani took a hand loan from different money lenders but was unable to repay as Somesh spent most of it on buying liquor. In February last, money lenders had allegedly locked her house and took away her belongings forcing the mother-son to stay outside. However, after the intervention of Seskhal police, both were allowed to occupy the house again.

As the money lenders kept asking for a refund, Rajani reportedly mortgaged her daughter’s gold ornaments and got some money which again was taken away by Somesh to indulge in IPL betting. Worried, Rajani had stopped eating for the last four days, said locals.

On Friday night, neighbours were alarmed with the screams of the mother-son duo and rushed to find both lying in a critical condition allegedly after consuming poison. They rushed the two to the hospital. Later, they were shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital where both breathed their last one after another on Saturday. Receiving information, Seskhal police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for autopsy. IIC N Jani said investigation is on from all angles.