STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC indicts government for discriminating BCom graduates

Some BCom degree holders had sought the court’s intervention as their candidature was rejected even though they had Communicative English and Business Economics as subjects.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has indicted the State government for subjecting BCom degree holders to “artificial discrimination” by disqualifying them for the posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT) in government secondary schools on the ground that their graduation degree course does not have two school subjects.

As per the eligibility criteria fixed by the School and Mass Education department, candidates in order to become eligible for TGTs need to have English, Odia, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Indian Economy, Landmarks in Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Polity either as pass/honours/elective/optional/compulsory subjects.

Some BCom degree holders had sought the court’s intervention as their candidature was rejected even though they had Communicative English and Business Economics as subjects. While setting aside their rejection order on Friday, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “When all across the State, the course of English is called Communicative English and Economics is called Business Economics in the BCom degree, then denying all BCom graduates the opportunity to be successful in being appointed as a trained graduate teacher using this hyper-technical approach is wholly arbitrary and amounts to an artificial discrimination which cannot hold in law.”

The action of the State School and Mass Education department in not allowing the petitioners, despite possessing all requisite and essential qualifications and after qualifying the computer-based test (CBT), to be appointed as a trained graduate teacher is erroneous and arbitrary, he ruled. Justice Panigrahi directed the department to consider the candidatures of the petitioners in the light of the fact that they possess all requisite qualifications and have qualified in the CBT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court BCom degree holders artificial discrimination
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp