Stir over vacant doctor posts at MKCGMCH

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Alleging a shortage of doctors affecting health services at MKCGMCH, members of Ganjam Bar Association staged a dharna in front of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South) office on Saturday. Led by GBA president Kapileswar Patnaik, over a hundred advocates submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Health and Family Welfare Director and warned of mass agitation if the vacancies are not filled with immediate effect.

MKCGMCH is the referral hospital for the entire southern division of Odisha but large scale vacancies of doctors have deprived people of availing of assured health services in the region, the memorandum stated.

Calling out the hospital authorities for their callous attitude, the protestors also alleged that instead of filling vacancies, around 30 doctors including 21 specialists from the MCH were transferred without substitute arrangements last week.

Sources said, the Health Directorate had issued a transfer list of doctors of MKCGMCH last month to which various organisations including Junior Doctors’ Association(JDA) in the hospital had protested.

Following the protest, the transfer of doctors was temporarily put on hold for around a fortnight.