STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Stir over vacant doctor posts at MKCGMCH

Sources said, the Health Directorate had issued a transfer list of doctors of MKCGMCH last month to which various organisations including Junior Doctors’ Association(JDA).

Published: 08th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

MKCGMCH. ( File Photo)

MKCGMCH. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Alleging a shortage of doctors affecting health services at MKCGMCH, members of Ganjam Bar Association staged a dharna in front of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South) office on Saturday. Led by GBA president Kapileswar Patnaik, over a hundred advocates submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Health and Family Welfare Director and warned of mass agitation if the vacancies are not filled with immediate effect.  

MKCGMCH is the referral hospital for the entire southern division of Odisha but large scale vacancies of doctors have deprived people of availing of assured health services in the region, the memorandum stated. 
Calling out the hospital authorities for their callous attitude, the protestors also alleged that instead of filling vacancies, around 30 doctors including 21 specialists from the MCH were transferred without substitute arrangements last week. 

Sources said, the Health Directorate had issued a transfer list of doctors of MKCGMCH last month to which various organisations including Junior Doctors’ Association(JDA) in the hospital had protested.
Following the protest, the transfer of doctors was temporarily put on hold for around a fortnight. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MKCGMCH Doctor Shortgae Vacant pOst Ganjam Bar Association
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp