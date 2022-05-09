Cyclone-prone Odisha should shift focus to lessen economic loss: Researchers

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: Although the tropical storm brewing over Bay of Bengal may spare Odisha coast this time, a group of researchers has stressed on more realistic, unified and all-inclusive calamity risk diminution initiatives rather than only focusing on zero human casualty.The researchers from four universities of the State studied the long-term patterns in the frequencies of cyclonic events and their associated impacts in coastal Odisha between 1890 and 2020.

According to the study, though the frequency of depression and cyclonic storms has declined steadily in the last four decades, the number of severe cyclonic storms (SCSs) is rising, impacting the economy and ecology. The study found the frequency of depression may have reduced, but intensification has increased. While more intensified cyclonic storms are responsible for the huge loss of the economy, agriculture and ground water level have been affected due to less rainfall activities for declining number of depressions.

Of the 396 cyclonic events - depression, cyclonic storm and SCSs - recorded in last 130 years, 64 pc depressions were reported in the first seven decades (1890-1959), which reduced to nearly half (36 pc) in the next six decades (1960-2020). Cyclonic storms had a disproportionate contribution (84 pc) in the first seven decades compared to the last six decades (only 16 pc) among all 77 instances of such categories of cyclonic disturbances that took place in the State.

The frequency of SCSs that averaged about 7 pc in the first four decades (1890-1929) though came down to an average of 5 pc in next four decades (1930-1969), the last five decades (1970-2020) saw an upsurge of about 13 pc. The recent decade (2010-2020) had the highest contribution (20 pc) of SCSs in coastal Odisha.

The monthly distribution of cyclonic disturbances revealed a marked seasonal pattern as December to March had no instances of cyclonic disturbances, whereas June to October registered 70 pc depressions, 20 pc cyclonic storms and 10 pc SCS events in coastal Odisha. The cyclonic season starts during May, peaks during August, and declines in November.

Associate Professor of Department of Natural Resource Management and Geoinformatics at Berhampur University Manoranjan Mishra said, “The reduction in loss of life is mostly due to rising awareness among people. The administration must move from targeting zero human fatalities to zero livestock and financial losses. The policy makers should recognise that.”

