STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Covid clusters raise concerns over next wave

The three-member team led by State surveillance officer Dr SN Panigrahi visited the Anwesha Hostel at Kotlaguda to take stock of the situation.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the growing fear of Covid fourth wave, the State government on Sunday sent a team of medical officers to Rayagada district where two Covid clusters emerged, leading to a five-fold rise in new cases in last 24 hours. The three-member team led by State surveillance officer Dr SN Panigrahi visited the Anwesha Hostel at Kotlaguda to take stock of the situation. Of the 257 inmates of the hostel, 44 had tested positive on Saturday.

Another district-level health team has been deployed at the hostel to treat the symptomatic students and monitor others who tested positive. The affected students have been asked not to leave the hostel. Apart from the hostel, 20 other girl students of Hatamuniguda Government High School in Bisamkatak block were also found to have contracted the virus. Swab samples of the contacts in both clusters have been sent for tests.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said the health team from the State headquarters has been asked to submit a report detailing the cluster outbreak and the origin of infection.“There is no reason to panic as only seven to eight students are symptomatic. The CDMO has been asked to send the samples with required CT value to the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) for genome sequencing. Containment measures have been initiated,” he said.

Rayagada collector Saroj Kumar Mishra told media persons that all positive samples have been sent to RMRC, Bhubaneswar for re-testing. All the students are stable and under medical supervision. Further action will be taken on the basis of RMRC report, he added. With the 64 cases from Rayagada, the State recorded 71 new cases from five districts in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike after March 19, when 72 cases were reported. The daily case count was less than 20 for the last one month. 

Of the 71 fresh cases, 66 were in the age group of 0-18 years. The test positivity rate also rose to 0.45 per cent (pc) from 0.09 pc a day before. As many as 15,685 samples were tested. The Health Director said districts have been asked to monitor cluster outbreaks and initiate containment measures as and when required. Meanwhile, the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department has directed district welfare officers to start random testing and tracking in all department-run schools and hostels to check the spread of Covid cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Fourth wave Positive
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp