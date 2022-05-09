STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Decision on OPCC president today

The long wait for a change of the Congress State president will at last be over as a decision in this regard is likely to be taken on Monday.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:47 AM

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The long wait for a change of the Congress State president will at last be over as a decision in this regard is likely to be taken on Monday. Former president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting of Odisha leaders at New Delhi in this regard. The incumbent president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik left for New Delhi on Sunday along with leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra on Sunday.

Another batch of Congress leaders including former OPCC leader Jaydev Jena and eight MLAs also left for New Delhi separately. Stating that a decision on the next OPCC president will be taken tomorrow at the meeting of party leaders with Gandhi, Patnaik said that a change cannot be deferred further as he is no longer willing to continue. Gandhi will also discuss the party’s roadmap for 2024 general elections. 

