STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government to fund engagement of more ‘Gaja Sathis’

The State government has earmarked around Rs 2 crore budget for the purpose.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

elephants

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will provide financial support to over 700 Van Suraksha Samitis (VSSs) this year to engage more ‘Gaja Sathis’ (friend of elephants) for tracking movement of the pachyderms.Last year, around 517 VSSs had received Rs 25,000 each from the government for engagement of ‘Gaja Sathis’ in conflict zones and human settlements close to elephant corridors. 

“Considering the success of the scheme last year, the department has decided to engage more such volunteers through VSSs in villages surrounding elephant corridors to get information on their movement and location,” said a forest official. 

The State government has earmarked around Rs 2 crore budget for the purpose. Five persons from a cluster of villages will be engaged by the VSSs as ‘Gaja Sathis’ and will be provided firecrackers, lights and other tools to track and drive elephant herds away from human habitations.Apart from monitoring the movement of elephants, the volunteers will coordinate with anti-depredation squads and sensitise villagers about presence of jumbos, if any, in nearby areas. 

In 2019, the State government had launched ‘Gaja Bandhu’ Scheme to get early inputs on movement of elephants. However, the scheme was replaced with ‘Gaja Sathis’ last year as the provision of Rs 10,000 remuneration under ‘Gaja Bandhu’ led to resentment among villagers over the selection procedure. 

While ‘Gaja Sathis’ will be engaged purely on voluntary basis, Forest officials said the VSSs will now have the authority to utilise Rs 25,000 annual assistance towards incentives for these volunteers or any other preventive measures/development work in their villages to reduce man-elephant conflict. Besides, the ‘Gaja Sathis’ will be engaged for a temporary period, primarily from October to February, during which elephants frequently stray into crop fields and human settlements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaja Sathis Elephant corridor Financial support Van Suraksha Samitis
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp