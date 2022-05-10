30 injured in clash over political rivalry

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Over 30 persons including seven women were injured in a group clash over political rivalry in Rohigaon village within Berhampur Sadar police limits on Sunday night.The clash took place during a feast in the village. Sources said one Rajendra Gouda had arranged the feast and invited his supporters from nearby villages of Khajuria and Phulata.

While preparation was underway, a heated argument broke out between Rajendra and Krushna Swain of a rival group. Soon the quarrel turned into a full-blown fistfight after supporters of both Rajendra and Krushna reached the spot. During the melee, supporters of Rajendra who had come from Khajuria and Phulata allegedly assaulted Krushna and his accomplices.

Krushna’s supporters fled the spot but soon returned armed with swords, iron rods and lathis. They reportedly disconnected the power supply and taking advantage of the darkness, assaulted Rajendra and his supporters. The attackers chased their opponents and when four of them fell down, they were assaulted with swords. The assailants didn’t even spare the invitees of another feast which was being organised in the village. The four persons assaulted with swords were immediately taken to MKCGMCH. Two of them were admitted to surgery and orthopaedic wards.

On being informed, Sadar sub-divisional police officer SS Mohapatra and IIC Mahendra Sahu reached the village. Armed police have been deployed in Rohigaon to prevent any further flare-ups. Police have registered two separate cases against the warring groups. No arrests have been made in this connection so far. Sources said due to political differences, villagers of Rohigaon have been divided into two groups. In the last five years, there have been many instances of group clash in the village. Police have also registered a dozen of cases against members of both the groups.