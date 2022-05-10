STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

30 injured in clash over political rivalry

On being informed, Sadar sub-divisional police officer SS Mohapatra and IIC Mahendra Sahu reached the village.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Over 30 persons including seven women were injured in a group clash over political rivalry in Rohigaon village within Berhampur Sadar police limits on Sunday night.The clash took place during a feast in the village. Sources said one Rajendra Gouda had arranged the feast and invited his supporters from nearby villages of Khajuria and Phulata.

While preparation was underway, a heated argument broke out between Rajendra and Krushna Swain of a rival group. Soon the quarrel turned into a full-blown fistfight after supporters of both Rajendra and Krushna reached the spot. During the melee, supporters of Rajendra who had come from Khajuria and Phulata allegedly assaulted Krushna and his accomplices.

Krushna’s supporters fled the spot but soon returned armed with swords, iron rods and lathis. They reportedly disconnected the power supply and taking advantage of the darkness, assaulted Rajendra and his supporters. The attackers chased their opponents and when four of them fell down, they were assaulted with swords. The assailants didn’t even spare the invitees of another feast which was being organised in the village.  The four persons assaulted with swords were immediately taken to MKCGMCH. Two of them were admitted to surgery and orthopaedic wards. 

On being informed, Sadar sub-divisional police officer SS Mohapatra and IIC Mahendra Sahu reached the village. Armed police have been deployed in Rohigaon to prevent any further flare-ups. Police have registered two separate cases against the warring groups. No arrests have been made in this connection so far. Sources said due to political differences, villagers of Rohigaon have been divided into two groups. In the last five years, there have been many instances of group clash in the village. Police have also registered a dozen of cases against members of both the groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp