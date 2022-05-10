75-yr-old man calls toilet a home for over 2 years

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: For Lokanath Swain, a toilet built under Swachh Bharat scheme, has been home for over two years now. The 75-year-old man of Ranapur village under Alavar panchayat of Balikuda block started living in the toilet after his thatched house got damaged in cyclone.He claims, his requests to the administration to enroll him under any government housing schemes did not yield result.

Sources said, Swain, after death of his wife, lived alone as he had no children. He had built a thatched hut for himself which was washed away in the cyclone over two years back.He gets old age pension of Rs 500 and 5 kg rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The toilet he had built under Swachh Bharat scheme five years back is his home.Swain says he met and sought help from local MLA and Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das when he had visited the panchayat during the recent rural elections.

Lokanath Swain taking rest in the toilet built under Swachh Bharat scheme | Express

“There is hardly any space in the toilet to move but I have to manage. Instead of using the toilet, I go the fields to relieve myself. I do not have money to build a house. But the administration has not helped me even after approaching officials time and again,” Swain lamented.

However, panchayat executive officer (EO) Debendra Ray dismissed Swain’s allegations and said he was sanctioned Rs 22,000 under Indira Awas Yojana after the 1999 supercyclone. “Since he did not construct the house then, it is difficult to include him in another housing scheme,” he said.Contacted, Balikuda BDO Kalayan Saurav Dash said,” I have started inquiry after getting allegations. If the man is found eligible, steps will be taken to provide housing.”