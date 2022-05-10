STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

75-yr-old man calls toilet a home for over 2 years

Sources said, Swain, after death of his wife, lived alone as he had no children.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: For Lokanath Swain, a toilet built under Swachh Bharat scheme, has been home for over two years now. The 75-year-old man of Ranapur village under Alavar panchayat of Balikuda block started living in the toilet after his thatched house got damaged in cyclone.He claims, his requests to the administration to enroll him under any government housing schemes did not yield result. 

Sources said, Swain, after death of his wife, lived alone as he had no children. He had built a thatched hut for himself which was washed away in the cyclone over two years back.He gets old age pension of Rs 500 and 5 kg rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The toilet he had built under Swachh Bharat scheme five years back is his home.Swain says he met and sought help from local MLA and Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das when he had visited the panchayat during the recent rural elections. 

Lokanath Swain taking rest in the toilet built under Swachh Bharat scheme | Express

“There is hardly any space in the toilet to move but I have to manage. Instead of using the toilet, I go the fields to relieve myself. I do not have money to build a house. But the administration has not helped me even after approaching officials time and again,” Swain lamented.

However, panchayat executive officer (EO) Debendra Ray dismissed Swain’s allegations and said he was sanctioned Rs 22,000 under Indira Awas Yojana after the 1999 supercyclone. “Since he did not construct the house then, it is difficult to include him in another housing scheme,” he said.Contacted, Balikuda BDO Kalayan Saurav Dash said,” I have started inquiry after getting allegations. If the man is found eligible, steps will be taken to provide housing.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp