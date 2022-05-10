STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College girl’s death shrouded in mystery

Alleging murder of the girl, family members lodged a complaint with Bargarh town police. 

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A 17-year-old girl on way to attend college was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bargarh town on Monday.The girl, a resident of Gaisilet block, was a Plus Two student of Bargarh Women’s College. Police said at around 6:30 am, the girl took a government bus from her village to reach the college in Bargarh town. She reached the town at around 9:30 am and informed her father about it. 

However, at around 11 am, her family members received a call from a person who informed them that the girl had died and her body was at the Bargarh town hospital. In a state of disbelief, the girl’s family members rushed to the hospital and came to know that she was brought there by a youth who claimed to be her lover. Alleging murder of the girl, family members lodged a complaint with Bargarh town police. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the youth, identified as Rahul Bag of Padhiapali area in Balangir district, had brought the girl to the hospital in an unconscious state from a hotel near Bargarh Railway Station. However, she was declared dead on arrival. While the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained, the girl’s body has been sent for autopsy. Police are also scanning the footage of the CCTV camera installed in the hotel.

Bargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Deepak Kumar Gocchayat said, “We cannot reveal much details as the case is under investigation. Police are interrogating the youth, who claimed to be the girl’s lover, besides the manager and owner of the hotel from where she was brought to the hospital.”

