Couple beaten up, forced to consume human excreta

As Digal’s wife came to know, she rushed to save her husband but the mob allegedly caught her and forced the couple to eat human excreta.

Published: 10th May 2022

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Adding to the trail of sorcery-related incidents in many parts of the State, an elderly couple of Sarangada village in the district was beaten up and forced to eat human excreta on the suspicion of practising sorcery. The man identified as Merason Digal (60), has sustained a fracture on his right leg and injuries on other parts of the body.

According to sources, Digal was resting on the verandah of his neighbour as his house had no electricity. Seeing him, Digal’s neighbour suspected him of doing some harm to the family through black magic, and allegedly attacked him. Soon, some other villagers also  joined him and beat up Digal with iron rods. 

As Digal’s wife came to know, she rushed to save her husband but the mob allegedly caught her and forced the couple to eat human excreta. They also threatened them of dire consequences.While Digal was shifted to DHH Phulbani on Sunday, his son lodged an FIR in Sarangada police station. A case has been registered and culprits will be arrested very soon, said IIC Badhulika Biswal. 

