Decriminalisation of Legal Metrology Act needs more scrutiny: Minister Swain

BHUBANESWAR: The proposal for decriminalisation of certain provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 needs thorough examination before going ahead. There must be a balance between ease of doing business and interest of the consumers, said Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain on Monday.

Taking part in the national workshop on Legal Metrology Act, 2009, attended by ministers of Consumer Affairs of states and UTs in New Delhi, Swain said offence which attracts minor penalty may be decriminalised. “In case of major penalties, one must think seriously since decriminalisation of such offence will encourage the offenders to commit more such crime in future,” he said.

He said the Odisha government agrees to most of the proposed amendments barring a few which deal with penalty for transactions in contravention of standard weight or measures and for sale or delivery of commodities by non-standard weight or measure. “The existing provisions bring fear in the minds of the offenders and prevent them from committing the second and subsequent offence because there are provisions for imprisonment,” said Swain.

Chairing a panel discussion on legal provisions in food and non-alcoholic beverages industries, drugs and cosmetic industries, Swain suggested that statutory provisions of mandatory labelling requirements such as net quantity, date and year of manufacture, expiry date and MRP should be complied with. Existing provisions of safety standards and appropriate weights and measures must be strictly adhered to, he added.

The workshop was chaired by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal was also addressed by Union Ministers of States Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Ashwini Kumar Choubey.