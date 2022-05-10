STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Heavy rain alert triggers crop loss fear in farmers

Chief district agriculture officer Rajkishore Das admitted that heavy rainfall would affect green gram and paddy crops.

Published: 10th May 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Weakening of cyclone Asani may have come as a huge relief but forecast of heavy rains in the next two days under its influence has fuelled panic of crop damage among farmers in Jagatsinghpur district.Sources say, there are nearly 40,000 farmers in the district who have grown paddy besides black and green gram this season. They fear the untimely rains can impact their cultivation  like last year. 

In September 2021, over 33,000 hectare (ha)  paddy crops got destroyed due water stagnation in fields after heavy downpour. Two months later, again nearly 40,000 hectare (ha) standing paddy crops were damaged due to waterlogging in all eight blocks. However, nearly 75 per cent of affected farmers allege they have not received compensation for the crop damage. 

Even when farmers decided to sell the kharif crop which had survived the rains, delay in lifting paddy due to alleged negligence of administration led to lapse of nearly 8,000 tokens and 3 lakh quintal paddy remained unsold.In March this year, farmers had staged dharna in front of the Collector’s office but none of their demands was addressed.  

“I have cultivated green gram on 3 acre land but the crop is not ready for harvesting and will be completely damaged if there’s heavy rainfall. Earlier, I could not sell my paddy as my token lapsed,” sighed  farmer Ratanakar Nayak of Makhi village. 

Chief district agriculture officer Rajkishore Das admitted that heavy rainfall would affect green gram and paddy crops. “We advised them for harvesting before rainfall. But since the crops have not ripened and harvesting could not be done, there is every likelihood rains might affect nearly 800 ha of paddy,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp