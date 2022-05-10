HSC exam 2022: Odisha government asks DEOs to probe absence of over 43,000 students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Monday ordered a probe into the absence of 43,489 Class X students in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam 2022 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

School and Mass Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi asked the district education officers (DEOs) to find the reason behind the large-scale absence of the students in the exams. He directed them to make a school-wise analysis and submit the report within 10 days without fail.

In a letter to the DEOs, Sethi stated that absence of such huge number of students in the exams, especially Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Balangir where the number of absentees are highest, is a matter of concern.

"It is supposed that these students must have appeared the Summative Assessment-I examination and must have done the physical form fill up. However, it is not understood how despite doing the form fill-up work, they remained absent from physically appearing in the Summative Assessment-II," he pointed out.

The SME Secretary said the reason behind absence of these students in the exam needs to be found out, which can be only be done if a school-wise analysis is made.

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has also taken a suo-motu cognizance of media reports of the large-scale absence of students in the HSC exams and has asked the Director of Secondary Education and BSE to inquire the matter and and furnish report this week.

A total 5,71,909 Class X students had completed form fill-up for the examination. The department has viewed the matter seriously as questions are being raised about the actual number of students enrolled in Class X and if there was any fake enrollment.