Odisha to provide livelihood for forest dwellers through 'Vanya Silk' project

Tasar worm rearing, cocoon production will be taken up by the Forest department through VSS in 18 forest divisions of the State.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Forest dwellers drying sal seeds on a road near Amarda.

Forest dwellers drying sal seeds on a road near Amarda. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to implement 'Vanya Silk' programme for providing livelihood to forest dwellers through tasar sericulture activities.

A tripartite MoU was signed on Monday between Handlooms and Forest departments, and Central Silk Board of Ministry of Textiles. It was signed by CEO, State CAMPA, Pradeep Raj Karat on behalf of Forest department, Textiles Director Sushanta Dash and Director (Technical) of Central Silk Board Siva Prasad. 

Officials said the partnership will pave the way for implementation of 'Odisha Tasar Silk Development Project' under which tasar sericulture work would be taken up. Vanya (wild or non-mulberry) silk includes tasar, eri and muga silks. Odisha is one of the largest tasar growing areas in the country after Bihar, Jharkhand, MP and Chhattisgarh.

Officials added that the five-year-long project will lead to livelihood creation for the members of Vana Surakhya Samitis (VSS) by adopting sericulture farming and create a wider scope for sustainable development, women empowerment along with employment generation through Mission Shakti WSHGs.

Tasar worm rearing, cocoon production will be taken up by the Forest department through VSS in 18 forest divisions of the State. The sericulture wing of Handlooms department will provide technical support for tasar favouring host tree plantation and take up the marketing of tasar cocoon through 59 primary tasar rearer cooperative societies (PTRCS) and Serifed. The Silk Board will support the programme with funding under Silk Samagra-II.

