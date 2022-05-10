State govt welcomes HC view on Srimandir work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday welcomed the observations of the Orissa High Court on the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project saying that it did not put any limitations or direct stoppage of work.“We welcome and are thankful to the Orissa High Court’s positive and proactive observations today in the matter relating to the project which was heard after Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) filed its affidavit,” the State government sources said.

The government reiterated that it wants to work closely with the ASI on the project to ensure its completion before monsoon and this year’s Rath Yatra.Stating that the project already has no objection certificate (NOC) from National Monument Authority of India (NMA), government claimed that the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) after visiting the temple in February this year had mentioned ASI’s desire to be involved in the development work. It maintained that the ASI in its affidavit has reaffirmed its desire to be involved in the project so that the work is executed in consonance with the sanctity and aesthetics of the Srimandir.

Government sources said, the Supreme Court order of November 4, 2019 on Srimandir and Puri development was discussed in the HC. The court felt that since the apex court’s order in this regard is already there, there is no need to look elsewhere.

Stating that drinking water, washroom facilities and cloak room are basic necessities for the millions of devotees who visit Srimandir, the State government maintained that about 95 per cent of the project is in the open spaces like roads and gardens and only five per cent are covered for the benefit of the devotees. This project will add to the divine experience for the millions of devotees.