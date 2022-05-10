Two get 14-yr jail term for acid attack on Pramodini

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: After 13 long years, two persons including a former jawan of the Indian Army accused of throwing acid on Pramodini Roul were sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment by a court in Jagatsinghpur on Monday. Assistant Sessions Judge (Women’s Court), Jagatsinghpur Rasmita Sahoo also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each after convicting Santosh Bedanta and Biswajit Dalsinghray. Santosh was sacked from the Indian Army.

In 2009, Santosh, the main accused, was posted at Jagatsinghpur on election duty. During his stay at Kanakpur in Tirtol, he apparently developed a one-sided love affair with Pramodini.Santosh, who belonged to Jorgadia village within Bhandaripokhari police limits of Bhadrak district, was irked after Pramodini turned down his proposal. With help of his associate Biswajit, he purchased acid. Both of them intercepted the victim on a motorcycle and attacked her with acid before fleeing the spot.

Following the attack, Pramodini sustained severe burn injuries. Her face was disfigured and she also lost her vision till she underwent an operation in 2017. She had to remain bed-ridden for almost seven years.Interestingly, the case was closed in 2012 due to lack of evidence. In 2017, Jagatsinghpur police sought permission from the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) to reopen the case. The SDJM also issued non-bailable warrant against the accused.

Led by then Jagatsinghpur SP JN Pankaj, a police team visited Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir where Santosh was posted. However, he had left Kashmir by the time police reached there.After nine years, police found the accused hiding in Kolkata and arrested him. During interrogation, Santosh confessed to his crime and revealed Biswajit’s involvement in the ghastly act. Later, Biswajit was arrested from Chamapagada in Nayagarh district. Notably, Pramodini tied the knot with her long-time beau Saroj Kumar Sahu in 2021.