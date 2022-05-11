Odisha: Amid heavy rain threat to city, CMC pump sets lie defunct

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as Cuttack may face another deluge under the impact of cyclone Asani, many of the power pump sets procured by the civic body for draining out stormwater are lying defunct. Around 114 of 264 pumps are defunct. It is alleged that after procuring the pump sets, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) failed to ensure their maintenance as a result of which, they were rendered dysfunctional.

Acting on the direction of the Orissa High Court, CMC had purchased 24 high power pump sets of Wacker Neuson company at the cost of Rs 8 crore sanctioned by the Special Relief Commission (SRC) in 2015. Instead of availing the free repairing service from the company, the civic body has been spending lakhs in getting the pump sets repaired.

The CMC held its council meeting on May 2 to take stock of cyclone preparedness wherein Commissioner Ananya Das instructed the engineering section to get the pump sets repaired as soon as possible.“We have started repairing the defunct pump sets on a war footing. So far, 150 pump sets have been kept ready and placed at low lying areas. Besides, a tender has been floated for the purchase of 15 new pump sets,” CMC Executive Engineer DR Tripathy said.