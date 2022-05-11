STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandh hits life in Talcher

Describing the bandh as a success, Sahoo said that if the demands are not met, the manch will intensify protests in coming days. 

bandh

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Normal life was affected in the industrial belt as Talcher Suraksha Manch observed dawn-to-dusk bandh over various demands on Tuesday. Operation in all the eight mines of Talcher coalfield was paralysed due to the strike. As protestors resorted to picketing at the mines, production and dispatch of coal came to a standstill. No coal could be sent to any power stations in the country including Talcher Kaniha power station and Nalco plant.

Shops and business establishments downed their shutters while roads wore a deserted look due to the bandh. Private and government offices were also closed.Manch leader Murali Sahoo said the State government should take over the Talcher medical college and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) should run it. “We also demand construction of a railway line between Talcher and Angul railway stations. Besides, trains should run from Talcher railway station to Kaniha area,” he said.

Describing the bandh as a success, Sahoo said that if the demands are not met, the manch will intensify protests in the coming days. Sources in the colliery said MCL lost around 2 lakh tonne of coal production due to the strike. Police said the bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported on the day. Notably, another outfit ‘Medical College Action Committee has called for Talcher bandh on May 13.

Bandh Talcher Coalfield Protest Talcher Suraksha Manch
