Investment promotion event ‘Advantage Angul’ concludes

Concept pitches from innovative start-ups in social and renewable sectors provided a futuristic perspective of doing businesses with sustainability.

Published: 11th May 2022 09:11 AM

Participants of the 2-day investment promotion event in Angul.

Participants of the 2-day investment promotion event in Angul. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day district level investment promotion event ‘Advantage Angul’ with a focus on growth of MSMEs and start-up ecosystem concluded at Angul here on Tuesday. Organised by Angul administration, the event on day two focused on a number of topics including MSME ecosystem, sustainable development through industrialisation, creation and role of circular economy and food processing. 

Sessions were also held on carbon trading, green industrial hubs and buildings that attracted a large audience from MSME and start-up ecosystem. Concept pitches from innovative start-ups in social and renewable sectors provided a futuristic perspective of doing business with sustainability.

The chief guest of the event Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and WODC chairman Asit Tripathy spoke on the importance of MSMEs in propelling the State’s economic growth.The district administration also signed MoUs with IIT Kanpur and Development Alternatives Group at the event. Angul Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain assured all support to the new MSMEs and start-ups in the district. 

Around 200 delegates from various MSMEs and start-ups attended the event. Among others, MSME secretary Ranjana Chopra, IPICOL and IDCO MD Bhupendra Singh Poonia and other dignitaries were present.

On day one, the event focused on twin industrial pillars of the district - steel and aluminium - as well as the scope and opportunities Angul has in the metal downstream and ancillaries. Senior representatives from Tata Steel and JSPL presented the steel sector overview and opportunities in the downstream sector. Among others, Industries secretary Hemant Sharma and other delegates were present at the event.

