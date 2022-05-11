ITI in proposed model college to curb migration in Balangir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to arrest the migration of youths in Balangir, the department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to allow the opening of an industrial training institute (ITI) on the premises of the model degree college which is coming up in the district. The ITI is being set up in Jogimunda under migration-prone Patnagarh sub-division. On Tuesday, the department wrote to the Skill Development authorities to initiate work so that a part of the college building can be handed over to the latter for the purpose.

Earlier, the state government had allowed the use of campuses of model degree colleges (MDCs) to provide skill training and vocational education to students. In 2018, the Ministry of Education under its Model Degree College Scheme had first sanctioned Rs 6 crore each for Balangir, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Koraput and Kandhamal districts under Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0) for the establishment of MDCs. In Odisha, while 8 MDCs are currently operating in Boudh, Deogarh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Khariar, Rayagada and Sonepur, the 9th one is coming up at Balangir over 5 acres of area. It will be completed by August-September this year.

Collector Chanchal Rana informed that the Patnagarh sub-division consists of Patnagarh, Kharakhol and Belpada blocks which see a large number of educated youths migrating to other states for livelihood due to non-availability of alternative skill training through educational institutions. “Through this ITI, we plan to train these youths in various trades so that they can be employed. To begin with trades like plumbing and fitting will be opened,” he added.