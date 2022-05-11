STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malkangiri on ‘Asani’ alert, Ganjam cautious

Schools, colleges in Malkangiri to remain closed today; all beaches in Ganjam out of bounds for tourists for 2 days

Asani

Despite cyclone warning, tourists enjoying at Gopalpur beach on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/BERHAMPUR: With the severe cyclonic storm Asani changing its projected path and expected to make landfall near Kakinada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Malkangiri administration has put officials across the district on high alert as heavy rainfall is likely under its impact.

Adddressing media persons, Collector Vishal Singh said a meeting with block development officers, tehsildars and officials of other line departments has been held to deal with any exigency on the ground. All schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on Wednesday due to the cyclonic storm. Evacuation of people, particularly those staying in slums and low lying areas in Kalimela, Podia, Malkangiri, Chitrakonda and Khairput areas will begin from morning. 

Evacuees will be accommodated in schools, colleges and temporary shelter houses where cooked and dry food will be provided. Considering possibility of landslide in Khairput region, block officials have been put on alert.Two teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) - one in  Kalimela and other in Malkangiri - have been stationed and the district is ready to face any emergency, Singh said.

In Ganjam, where the cyclone may not pass but is likely to trigger heavy rains, the district administration has stepped up all possible measures to ensure minimum damage.Collector Vijay Kulange said people have been warned not to visit sea beaches at Gopalpur and other places which will remain closed for the next two days. Officials have been directed to keep a vigil in low-lying areas. Locals have been asked to remain indoors and action will be taken against violators if spotted on the beaches. On the other hand, officials of different reservoirs including Ghodahada have announced to release water through canals in case of heavy rain.

