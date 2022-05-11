STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA, local officials spar with BDO in Baliguda

Block chairperson Mallick alleged that the BDO is taking all decisions related to developmental work keeping her in dark.

Published: 11th May 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

argument, argue

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Tension prevailed at Baliguda block office on Monday following a ruckus between local leaders and the block development officer (BDO) over alleged non-involvement of elected representatives in development works. 

Sources said Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar, zilla parishad president Nandini Mallick, Baliguda block chairperson Misabati Mallick and Baliguda NAC chairperson Gobinda Pradhan met BDO Jagdish Sarangi at his official chamber on Monday. They raised several questions as to why they were kept out of block affairs. As the BDO couldn’t furnish a satisfactory answer, a heated exchange followed and the leaders allegedly misbehaved with him. 

Block chairperson Mallick alleged that the BDO is taking all decisions related to developmental work keeping her in dark. She also alleged that it’s been two months since she became the chairperson but the BDO did not make a courtesy visit nor was she provided a vehicle. Following the commotion, the leaders left the place expressing their resentment. On the other hand, BDO Sarangi dismissed the charges and said every decision in the block is being taken with the knowledge of the chairperson and all facilities have been provided to her as per the government norms. 

Comments

