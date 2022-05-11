ODRAF to cut 50-year-old tree in Cuttack soon, CMC informs HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) will finally cut down the five decade-old tree at Haripur Road here, which is precariously positioned in a densely populated area and posing threat to the people.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday informed the High Court that an ODRAF team will undertake the work at a convenient date. The ODRAF is currently engaged in cyclone-related duty and will be back on May 19. It will then take up the tree cutting work, CMC’s counsel Debasis Nayak told the court.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik have fixed June 27 for reviewing the matter. The bench in its order added that all precautionary measures should be during the cutting operation. The CMC’s inaction and dilly-dallying over removal of the 40 ft high Chakunda tree from the area had compelled a resident and senior lawyer Guru Prasad Mohanty to file a PIL in the court.

The PIL was first taken up on March 31 and in its order on April 26, the court had observed that the problem was a real one and requiring urgent attention. It had directed the CMC officials, Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP), Fire Services, tehsildar of Cuttack Sadar and Forest range officer (Cuttack) to hold a joint meeting with the residents and come up with a feasible working solution to the problem. Accordingly, the meeting was held on May 5 and it was agreed that the tree would be cut down by ODRAF at the earliest.