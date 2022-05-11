Sexual abuse slur on another NIT-R professor in Odisha, given forced leave

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The prestigious National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has been rocked by another scandal with a second year post-graduate (PG) girl student levelling sexual harassment charge against a professor.

Basing on the complaint of the student, the 42-year-old accused professor in the rank of associate dean has been barred from entering the academic area and leaving the headquarters. The professor, who is also a former member of the institute’s Board of Governors (BOG), has been simultaneously given forced leave till completion of inquiry by the institute’s internal complaints committee (ICC).

Sources said soon after the victim student lodged a complaint, NIT-R Director Prof K Umamaheswar Rao held an emergency meeting on April 29 night. Photograph of the accused professor was sent to all private security personnel manning the institute’s gates through WhatsApp with an instruction to restrict him from entering the academic area or leaving his headquarters.

While the NIT-R administration is tight-lipped about the latest controversy, those privy to the incident informed that the student lodged the complaint with the ICC in last week of April. The committee promptly initiated an inquiry as similar complaints in the past have damaged the institute’s reputation.

Sources said after the victim broke up with her boyfriend, who happens to be her classmate, the accused professor allegedly called her to his residence on the pretext of counselling. He tried to take advantage of her situation and made inappropriate advances.

The professor was reportedly close to both the victim and her boyfriend. In a separate complaint, the victim’s male friend has also blamed the professor for breakdown of his relationship. Contacted, the NIT-R Director said inquiry is underway and refused to divulge any detail.

Notably in April this year, a PhD student had accused a senior professor of making sexual advances during a research-related experimental tour to Jharsuguda. In-charge registrar Prof Rohan Dhiman said ICC is conducting a detailed probe in both the cases and final reports are yet to be submitted.

