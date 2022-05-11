STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shopkeeper’s death triggers tension in Khadibahali area

The blockade was lifted after police assured the villagers to arrest the accused soon.

Locals blocking Naranpur-Duburi road at Khadibahali junction on Tuesday.

Locals blocking Naranpur-Duburi road at Khadibahali junction on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

KEONJHAR: Tension flared up in Khadibahali area here on Tuesday as locals blocked Naranpur-Duburi road demanding the arrest of the accused who opened fire at a shopkeeper leading to his death. The shopkeeper, Jagabandhu Mohapatra, was shot at by one Sipun Patra of Baripal during an argument on April 26. After undergoing treatment at Cuttack for the last 15 days, he succumbed on Monday night.

As news of Mohapatra’s death spread, locals staged road blockade at Khadibahali junction protesting the ‘failure’ of police in arresting the accused. On being informed, sub-divisional police officer of Ghatagaon Asit Mohanty, Harichandanpur IIC Sushmita Debata along with additional tehsildar Biram Kisko reached the blockade site and held discussion with the agitators. The blockade was lifted after police assured the villagers to arrest the accused soon.

