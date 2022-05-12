Conservationists rejoice as 30 more gharials hatch in Odisha's Satkosia gorge

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A year after successful breeding of 28 gharial hatchlings in Mahanadi river, more than 30 baby crocodiles have taken birth in the fresh waters of Satkosia gorge, scripting yet another achievement for the Forest department in conservation of the endangered species.

The hatchlings were spotted at the same nesting site at Baladamara close to Tikarpada in Satkosia (Wildlife) Division, where the breeding of the species had first been reported in May 2021 after a gap of around 40 years.

A team from Nandankanan zoo, that has been implementing the ambitious 'gharial species recovery programme' to restore population of the fish-eating crocodile in Mahanadi, continuously monitored and documented the nesting with the help and support of Satkosia officials and local communities, said zoo deputy director Dr Sanjeet Kumar.

Kumar said the nesting site was protected and kept under constant observation by the research teams and field officials which helped in successful breeding of the species. Apart from declaring the surroundings of the nesting site in Baladamara a no fishing zone and ban on all kinds of fishing activities over a 3 km radius, fencing was done along the river bank to protect the area from terrestrial predators. This helped in creating a conducive atmosphere for breeding of the hatchlings, said Satkosia DFO Saroj Kumar Panda.

After researchers found movement of the mother crocodile in the nesting site frequently, CCTV cameras were installed in the area for round-the-clock monitoring, survelliance and documentation of the breeding activity. “The exercise was significant as we rarely find documentation of gharial nesting in the wild,” Panda said.

Meanwhile, the fresh batch of hatchlings has brought another breakthrough moment for the forest officials, wildlife experts and local communities involved in reviving the population of the endangered species in its natural habitat. As part of the programme, around 20 gharials, including six in 2021-22, have been released to Mahanadi river.

Advisor of gharial recovery programme Prof Sudarsan Maharana said a plan will be devised to improve monitoring and protection of these hatchlings.