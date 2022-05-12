STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Conservationists rejoice as 30 more gharials hatch in Odisha's Satkosia gorge

A team from Nandankanan zoo, that has been implementing the ambitious 'gharial species recovery programme' to restore population of the fish-eating crocodile in Mahanadi.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Gharials

Gharials (File photo)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A year after successful breeding of 28 gharial hatchlings in Mahanadi river, more than 30 baby crocodiles have taken birth in the fresh waters of Satkosia gorge, scripting yet another achievement for the Forest department in conservation of the endangered species.

The hatchlings were spotted at the same nesting site at Baladamara close to Tikarpada in Satkosia (Wildlife) Division, where the breeding of the species had first been reported in May 2021 after a gap of around 40 years. 

A team from Nandankanan zoo, that has been implementing the ambitious 'gharial species recovery programme' to restore population of the fish-eating crocodile in Mahanadi, continuously monitored and documented the nesting with the help and support of Satkosia officials and local communities, said zoo deputy director Dr Sanjeet Kumar.

Kumar said the nesting site was protected and kept under constant observation by the research teams and field officials which helped in successful breeding of the species. Apart from declaring the surroundings of the nesting site in Baladamara a no fishing zone and ban on all kinds of fishing activities over a 3 km radius, fencing was done along the river bank to protect the area from terrestrial predators. This helped in creating a conducive atmosphere for breeding of the hatchlings, said Satkosia DFO Saroj Kumar Panda. 

After researchers found movement of the mother crocodile in the nesting site frequently, CCTV cameras were installed in the area for round-the-clock monitoring, survelliance and documentation of the breeding activity. “The exercise was significant as we rarely find documentation of gharial nesting in the wild,” Panda said. 

Meanwhile, the fresh batch of hatchlings has brought another breakthrough moment for the forest officials, wildlife experts and local communities involved in reviving the population of the endangered species in its natural habitat. As part of the programme, around 20 gharials, including six in 2021-22, have been released to Mahanadi river.  

Advisor of gharial recovery programme Prof Sudarsan Maharana said a plan will be devised to improve monitoring and protection of these hatchlings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gharial Satkosia Mahanadi river Baby crocodiles
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp