Fakir Mohan literary award for Perumal Murugan  

This year’s award will be presented to eminent Tamil writer Perumal Murugan, vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy said on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of 18 years, Fakir Mohan University has revived conferment of the Fakir Mohan Literary Award. This year’s award will be presented to eminent Tamil writer Perumal Murugan, vice-chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy said on Wednesday.

Instituted by the Fakir Mohan University in the name of Utkala Byasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati in the year 2004 to honour the most acclaimed writers across various Indian languages and English, the award will be given away on the occasion of 24th foundation day of the university on July 11.

Tripathy said the award was discontinued after the first year due to various reasons. Sahitya Akademi awardee Murugan, known for his works like ‘One Part Women’, ‘Poonachi: The Story of a Black Goat’, ‘Seasons of the Palm’, will be presented with a cash reward of `1 lakh and a citation. He received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award for novel ‘One Part Woman’ in 2017.

