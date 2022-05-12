STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmers in Odisha's Bhawanipatna seek water as Indravati project stops supply

For the current rabi season, Indravati project had programmed to irrigate 18680 ha as against 52334 ha in the previous corresponding season.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indravati reservoir

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Soon after irrigation from Indravati project for rabi irrigation was stopped on Tuesday,  farmers appealed to the authorities to extend supply for a week more as their standing paddy crop is in flowering-to-dough stage and requires water.

For the current rabi season, Indravati project had programmed to irrigate 18680 ha as against 52334 ha in the previous corresponding season. But due to low rainfall affecting the storage in the reservoir and owing to repair of right canal of the project, water was released in left canal on January 6 advising farmers to take up short duration paddy. Water release was stopped on Tuesday as per schedule.

The water level near the intake well of the project is currently at 629 meters against the dead water level of 625 meters. Similarly the  live stock level of the reservoir is 20.38 percent which is so far the lowest.

Even after being aware of the limitation of the project to irrigate 18680 ha, farmers in both the left and right canals took up paddy cultivation over 1500 ha more than the targeted area. Now about 60 per cent of the targeted land is requiring irrigation for a few more days as crops are in different stages. 

Chief District Agriculture Officer Pradip Kumar Sahoo said that in some places paddy crop is in flowering to dough stage and requires irrigation for about a week. We are observing the scenario, he added.

However, the Chief Construction Engineer Anil Panigrahi stated, due to shortfall in monsoon rain resulting in low water level in the reservoir, we are judiciously managing water keeping ensuing kharif season and power generation in view.

On farmers' appeal for a few more days of irrigation, he said that the field situation and water level will be assessed before making any decision. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhawanipatna Indravati project
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp