HC pulls up National Law University of Odisha over no codified service condition

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has censured the National Law University of Odisha (NLUO) for applying different principles in case of different employees without having a codified service condition. "There should be immediate attempt to have rule and/or regulation to regulate the field of engagement," the court said on Tuesday.

The single judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued the direction in the case of Sabyasachi Mohanty who was appointed as assistant finance officer on contractual basis in October 2016. His service was not extended in October 2020. Instead, a finance officer was appointed on deputation basis without filling up the post of assistant finance officer.

The court said when the university took decision to regularise about 30 persons in two phases those who have completed their services unblemished for two years, such a principle could have been applied in the case of the petitioner, since he has already completed an unblemished service of more than three years and has a reasonable expectation.

Justice Rath said, "Further it also makes it clear that the university in the guise of no permanent service conditions on its own employee, is applying different standards in case of different employees which cannot get approval of law."

"Once you set a principle that should be followed till it is replaced only by a better principle, if any. The attitude of the university in the circumstance makes it clear that it applies different principles in case of different employees, which ought to be prohibited," he observed.

Justice Rath directed the NLUO to treat the petitioner deemed to be continuing in the post of assistant finance officer in his service uninterrupted. He also directed that the petitioner is entitled to 50 per cent of his drawing taking into account his last pay drawn towards back wages, which be counted and paid within a period of one month.