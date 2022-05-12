Jagannath temple heritage corridor: 'Register case against Puri Collector', court tells police

By Express News Service

PURI: The sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) of Puri on Wednesday directed Simhadwar police to register criminal cases against the district Collector, Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) and Tata Projects, the agency executing the Jagannath temple heritage corridor project.

The SDJM passed the order while hearing a complaint petition filed by lawyers of Puri bar association alleging that illegal work is being carried out in violation of the Archaeological Survey of India guidelines in the protected and prohibited areas of the national heritage site of Srimandir.

Earlier on April 13, the lawyers had lodged a complaint with Simhadwar police. They urged the police to register a case and investigate the matter but in vain.

The aggrieved lawyers then filed a complain case in the SDJM court alleging that police did not accept their complaint. They prayed the court to direct the police to register a case or conduct hearing in the case.

Complainant advocate Sarat Kumar Raiguru said a fact-finding team of lawyers visited the heritage corridor project site and came to know that the work was being carried out within the protected zone of Srimandir without permission from the competent authority.

"We had lodged a complaint with the SP and Simhadwar police requesting to conduct an inquiry and take steps as per law. Since nothing happened, we filed a case in the court of SDJM. The magistrate accepted our plea and directed Simhadwar police to register a case against the Collector, OBCC and Tata Projects under section 30-A of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act and 166-A of IPC and conduct investigation," Raiguru told mediapersons.

