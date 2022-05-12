Odisha Assembly bypoll: Candidates for Brajrajnagar seat file nomination papers

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Candidates fielded by the BJD, BJP, and Congress for the Brajrajnagar Assembly bypoll, filed their nominations on Wednesday. The election is scheduled for May 31 and counting of votes will take place on June 3.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of BJD’s Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty on December 31, 2021. On Wednesday, Mohanty’s wife Alka Mohanty (55) from BJD, former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda (60) from BJP and Kishore Chandra Patel (76) from Congress filed their nominations with much pomp and show.

Few independent candidates and CPI’s Ramesh Tripathi also filed nomination papers. Around 2,14,745 voters will exercise their franchise across 257 booths.