STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly bypoll: Candidates for Brajrajnagar seat file nomination papers

Candidates fielded by the BJD, BJP, and Congress for the Brajrajnagar Assembly bypoll, filed their nominations on Wednesday.

Published: 12th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Candidates fielded by the BJD, BJP, and Congress for the Brajrajnagar Assembly bypoll, filed their nominations on Wednesday. The election is scheduled for May 31 and counting of votes will take place on June 3. 

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of BJD’s Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty on December 31, 2021. On Wednesday, Mohanty’s wife Alka Mohanty (55) from BJD, former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda (60) from BJP and Kishore Chandra Patel (76) from Congress filed their nominations with much pomp and show. 

Few independent candidates and CPI’s Ramesh Tripathi also filed nomination papers. Around 2,14,745 voters will exercise their franchise across 257 booths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp