Odisha: Out of prison recently, dacoit injured in exchange of fire with police

BHUBANESWAR: Chakara Barik, who has over 20 dacoity, looting and similar cases against him, was injured, allegedly, in an exchange of fire with the city police in the wee hours of Thursday. The exchange of fire occurred when the cops raided the haunt of the lawbreakers.

Two policemen allegedly sustained injuries when the gangsters hurled bombs and opened fire.

According to police sources, a police team confronted the gang after receiving information that Chakara Barik and about six other of his associates had gathered at Baramunda High School field, planning to commit dacoity in the Housing Board Colony area.

Khandagiri Police and Special Squad personnel reached the spot. On seeing the police, the dacoits hurled bombs and opened fire at the police, sources claimed.

The police retaliated, following which Barik sustained injuries on his right leg and was nabbed from the spot. However, his associates managed to flee on their motorcycles.

"Two police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire but their health is fine. Barik was rushed to Capital Hospital and then referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and his condition is stable," said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

Barik and his associates were armed with bombs, guns and sharp weapons. Efforts are on to nab the absconders, he added.

More than 20 cases related to offences like robbery, snatching, dacoity, loot, and others were registered against Barik in the past.

"Barik is an associate of another criminal Rabi Rao. They both were arrested in 2019 but Barik walked out of jail a couple of months back," said Special Squad ACP, Sanjeev Satpathy.

The injured policemen have been identified as sub-inspector Debadutta Samantaray and assistant sub-inspector Rajeev Kumar Nayak

"One car, two firearms, four bullets, three bombs and as many mobile phones were seized from the spot. A case has been registered in this connection under Sections 307, 332, 341, 353, 399, 402, Sections 25, 27 and 35 of the Arms Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substances Act," said Khandagiri pole station inspector-in-charge, Padmanav Pradhan.