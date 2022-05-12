Patra trains gun on govt over heritage corridor project, BJD terms it drama

By Express News Service

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: The war of words over the heritage corridor project of Sri Jagannath temple intensified on Wednesday with the BJP accusing the State government of destroying the rich heritage of Odisha by taking up construction works near the 12th century shrine.

National spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, who arrived at Puri on the day, said Jagannath temple is a matter of faith for people and nobody should be allowed to destroy Srimandir by sending bulldozers and JCB machines near it. Coming down heavily on the State government for blatantly violating guidelines of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for national protected monuments, Patra said it will be unfair if he does not raise his voice against it.

Stating that the report submitted by ASI on the project is a matter of concern, the BJP leader said devotees are shocked after learning that the government is carrying out work without obtaining permission from the competent authority. “While no permission was sought from the ASI, the report also mentions that excavation carried out by the State government for the heritage corridor may have destroyed archaeological remains at the site,” he said.

Patra alleged that construction is being done within the protected 100 metre and in the 200 metre regulated zone perimeters of the national heritage site. The detailed project report (DPR) was changed a number of times and people of the State should raise their voice against the illegal work, he said.

The BJP leader further said he will pray to Lord Jagannath to give ‘sadbuddhi’ (good sense) to Odisha government as well as Puri MP Pinaki Mishra. On the day, Patra went round the Srimandir Parikrama accompanied by local BJP legislator Jayant Sarangi, Bramhagiri MLA Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra, the party’s Puri district president and other leaders.

On the other hand, reacting to the BJP leader’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb said Patra is only doing drama to stay in the limelight. “Did he ever speak about Lord Jagannath or visit Puri before being chosen as a candidate?” he asked.

Eggs, tomatoes hurled

Eggs and tomatoes were hurled at BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra and black flag shown to him by workers of the student wing of Congress to protest his ‘attempt to politicise’ Lord Jagannath’s work. On the day, Patra accused the government of destroying the rich heritage of Odisha by taking up construction works near the 12th century shrine. His comments evoked sharp reactions from residents and senior servitors Gourahari Pradhan, Taluchha Nilakanth Mahapatra, Binayak Dasmahapatra and Krushna Chandra Khuntia besides devotees. Condemning Patra’s comments, the servitors said the BJP leader was trying to make it a political issue for own benefit. They said Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb had urged everyone to cooperate for completion of the work of ‘Mahaprabhu’.