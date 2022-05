By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM/MANYAM: Engine of Samata Express got detached from passengers’ compartments near Gucchimi railway gate under Seethanagaram railway station limits in the district on Wednesday, creating panic among the passengers.

The engine driver noticed the detachment of the compartments after travelling at least one km. The driver brought back the engine to the place and railway workers attached the compartments to the engine and the resumed journey.