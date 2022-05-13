STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Acute staff shortage hits academics in Odisha's Kendrapara Autonomous College

Sources said that 54 out of sanctioned 110 teaching posts are lying vacant in the 63-year-old college for over two years now.

Published: 13th May 2022 08:16 AM

Kendrapara Autonomous College

Kendrapara Autonomous College (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Resentment is building up among students of Kendrapara Autonomous College (KAC) as acute shortage of teaching staff have disrupted academic activity since last couple of years. Sources said that 54 out of sanctioned 110 teaching posts are lying vacant in the 63-year-old college for over two years now.

In almost all 20 departments, over half of sanctioned lecturer posts are lying vacant. For instance, five out of 10 teaching posts are vacant in Commerce department, three out of six in Botany, nine out of 14 in English, three out of four in History, four out of eight in Odia and all five posts in Chemistry. 

Most of the vacancies are reportedly due to either retirement or death of teachers. However, students and guardians have alleged that college authorities have not been addressing this problem despite repeated protests.

Paucity of lecturers has affected the standard of education in the college, said Dr Basudev Das, an educationist in Kendrapara.

