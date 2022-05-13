BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi attacks Odisha government over land for Haribaldevjew temple

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday accused the State government of failing to preserve the property of Haribaldevjew temple at Baripada which is known as the Dwitiya Srikhetra of Odisha.

Launching a scathing attack on the government during her visit to Mayurbhanj district on the day, Aparajita said of the total over 44,221 acre temple land under the Endowment department, only 8-10 per cent land are left in the name of the shrine now and while the rest has been wrongly recorded in the name of private individuals and government institutions.

"These lands were given on lease which expired years back. The lands are yet to be recorded under the Endowment department and illegally occupied due to lack of interest of the State government," alleged the BJP MP.

While attending a Mission Shakti programme in Baripada before the 2019 General Elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had assured to construct a ring road in the town to prevent floods from Budhabalanga river. But the road project is yet to materialise, she said.

The BJP leader also claimed that the Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP) is not functioning in a full-fledged manner due to which lakhs of farmers in both Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are facing difficulties in irrigating their lands.

The government is yet to take any step to resolve the inter-State dispute between Odisha and Jharkhand over release of water through canals for the benefits of farmers.

While at least 28 Wards in Baripada town are facing acute water crisis, the Jambhira drinking water project is yet to become functional due to lackadaisical attitude of the State government. Aparajita blamed the government’s lack of interest for lack of railway connectivity between Bangiriposi and Gorumahisani.

"The State government should take steps for revival of the spinning mill at Baripada and setting up of a steel plant at Rairangpur as these projects will create employment opportunities and boost the economy of the tribal district," she added.

The BJP leader said she will hold discussion with Mayurbhanj MP and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu over the issue of revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic and Homoeopathy colleges. Aparajita was in Mayurbhanj to attend a Ram Mandir Pratistha Utsav at Bhugudakota.