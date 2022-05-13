STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP panel to meet on Friday

Though the agenda of the core committee meeting was not disclosed to the media, sources said the party will mainly focus on the May 31 election.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The core committee of the State BJP will meet here on Friday to take stock of the political situation and discuss strategy for the by-election to Brajarajnagar Assembly seat.Though the agenda of the core committee meeting was not disclosed to the media, sources said the party will mainly focus on the May 31 election.

BJP State unit president Samir Mohanty said the core committee is meeting at regular intervals to take stock of the political situation and discuss how to strengthen party organisations. The meeting is likely to make an analysis of the outcome of the results of the panchayat and civic body polls in which the performance of the saffron party was miserable.

Two Union ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, who had given their consent to attend the meeting had to cancel their visit at the last moment due to important work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brajarajnagar Assembly BJP
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp