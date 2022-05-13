Odisha BJP panel to meet on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The core committee of the State BJP will meet here on Friday to take stock of the political situation and discuss strategy for the by-election to Brajarajnagar Assembly seat.Though the agenda of the core committee meeting was not disclosed to the media, sources said the party will mainly focus on the May 31 election.

BJP State unit president Samir Mohanty said the core committee is meeting at regular intervals to take stock of the political situation and discuss how to strengthen party organisations. The meeting is likely to make an analysis of the outcome of the results of the panchayat and civic body polls in which the performance of the saffron party was miserable.

Two Union ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, who had given their consent to attend the meeting had to cancel their visit at the last moment due to important work.